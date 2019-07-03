WEST WILDWOOD — There is no item on the Wednesday commission agenda to appoint a temporary replacement for Commissioner Cornelius Maxwell, who resigned from the commission last month in the wake of ethics fines levied against Mayor Chris Fox.
But the borough has put a notice on its web site that the deadline for filing nominating petitions to run for Maxwell's unexpired term in the Nov. 5 general election is 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 3.
Maxwell did not return a call for comment, and borough officials have said the resignation was for personal -- not political -- reasons.
Maxwell resigned at the first Borough Commission meeting after Mayor Chris Fox’s $24,900 in ethics fines from the Department of Community Affairs' Local Finance Board became public. Subsequently Fox lost his job as administrator in a nearby town and vowed to appeal the ethics violations.
Later last month Business Administrator Christopher Ridings also resigned, but is remaining in the job for an unspecified time.
The Local Finance Board levied the fines in April, in a 21-page report. The violations became public in May.
County Clerk Rita Marie Fulginiti said last month the governing body may appoint someone to fill the seat until a commissioner is duly elected in November.
Many of the alleged ethics violations are related to actions Fox took as mayor that benefited police Chief Jacqueline Ferentz, with whom he lives.
The tiny borough of fewer than 600 residents has a budget of about $2.9 million a year. It is pay Ferentz $5,000 a month for 200 months, and her lawyer about $18,000 a month for 42 months, after Ferentz won a $1.7 million jury award in a lawsuit alleging mistreatment by a former mayor.
The borough's insurance company refused to pay the award, saying the borough -- by then under Mayor Chris Fox -- had not properly defended itself in the case.
The borough is appealing JIF's refusal to pay in court.
Nominating petitions for those who wish to run for Maxwell's seat are in the Borough Clerk Donna Frederick’s Office, at 701 W. Glenwood Avenue, and may be picked up 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, the according to the borough notice.
The election will be held the same day as the general election November 5.
For more information call the clerk's office at 609-522-4845.
