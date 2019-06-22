Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Actor Mark Wahlberg high-fives Christine Sava, 50, of Philadelphia during a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg high-fives Christine Sava, 50, of Philadelphia during a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
ATLANTIC CITY — Christine Sava sat on an orange-cushioned couch at HQ2 Beachclub with her daughter and cousins Saturday morning and waited for the workout with Mark Wahlberg to begin.
For Sava, 50, the visit to Ocean Casino Resort was about more than meeting a celebrity.
“I was diagnosed with breast cancer a couple months ago,” said Sava of Philadelphia. “I said we’ve got to go workout with Mark Wahlberg, no cancer is going to stop me from living my life.”
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Sava got her wish as Wahlberg partnered with her for a portion of the poolside F45 track workout, one of the many events Ocean was holding as it celebrated its first year open this week.
More than 300 participants came out for the high-intensity training workout led by the Australian company's athletic director and brand ambassador, Cory George. Wahlberg became involved with F45 this spring when his investment group purchased a minority stake in the company, according to reports.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort cover
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Wahlberg stealthy entered the Beachclub Saturday as the workout was underway, and joined in at times when he wasn’t being greeted by fans asking for a photo.
“Really good turnout,” Wahlberg told George afterward.
On Friday, Wahlberg was in the city for the ribbon cutting of his family’s burger chain, Wahlburgers, which opened in the off-season at Ocean.
“It’s kind of a coincidence that were here on the anniversary. I got involved before they opened Ocean,” said the 48-year-old actor and former rapper. “I love Atlantic City, I love this property.”
Wahlberger showed up last June for Ocean’s grand opening and placed the ceremonial first bet at the property’s William Hill sports book.
“I’m happy to be here,” he said after Saturday's workout.
George said that F45 hosts events like the one at Ocean regularly, and Saturday’s workout was “amazing.”
“It went smooth,” he said. “We had people that traveled over five hours from studios all over Jersey to come out and support us.”
Some of the participants were hardcore workout enthusiasts, like Kristi Piller and Aaron Lorah who are part of an F45 gym in Philadelphia, and others were just hoping to have some fun like Debbie Schwenk of Manalapan, who was in town for the Rick Springfield concert the night before.
“I just wanted to find out what it’s about and I heard Marky Mark was going to be here,” Schwenk said with a grin.
Ocean spokeswoman Diane Spiers said that the turnout for the event was great and said people are excited for the casino as it celebrates its first birthday at the former Revel property.
“I think everyone’s excited for us. It’s been a bumpy road, but now we're really in a good frame of mind,” Spiers said. “The customers are feeling it, we're busier, our hotel occupancy is up.”
Ocean will continue to hold celebration events throughout the week. For a full list, visit TheOceanAC.com.
1 of 44
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant. (l-r) Sharon and Devon Collins of Buck County, wait by the entrance of Wahlburgers for a chance to see Mark.
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant. (l-r) Jen Saul, Jacqui Batt, both of Atlantic City, and John Doody of Absecon, wait excitedly for a chance to see Mark.
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant. (l-r) Doreen Houseman of Williamstown and Alexis Tumolo of Sicklerville stand ready to meet Wahlberg with a towel with his likeness.
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant. (l-r) Kathy Martorina, 51, and Tina Nakonechny, 48, both of Scotts Plain, NJ.
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Actor Mark Wahlberg opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant, Wahlburgers, on Friday at Ocean Casino Resort.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family’s restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant. (l-r) Sharon and Devon Collins of Buck County, wait by the entrance of Wahlburgers for a chance to see Mark.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant. (l-r) Jen Saul, Jacqui Batt, both of Atlantic City, and John Doody of Absecon, wait excitedly for a chance to see Mark.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant. (l-r) Doreen Houseman of Williamstown and Alexis Tumolo of Sicklerville stand ready to meet Wahlberg with a towel with his likeness.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant. (l-r) Kathy Martorina, 51, and Tina Nakonechny, 48, both of Scotts Plain, NJ.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 21st 2019, at the Ocean casino, Celebrity Mark Wahlberg officially opens the Atlantic City location of his family's restaurant.