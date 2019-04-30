ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority is opening its public housing waiting lists to additional elderly and disabled applicants for the month of May.
It will accept applications for studio apartments and two-bedroom apartments from 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 1 through 5 p.m. Friday, May 31, according to information on its web site.
The head of household must be 62 years old or older; or the head of household must be disabled, and there can be no minor children in the household.
Each family member must show evidence of citizenship or eligible immigrant status, and must provide Social Security Numbers or Alien Registration Numbers.
The family must be at or below maximum income limits of $42,850 for an individual, $49,000 for a couple, $55,100 for a family of three, and $61,200 for a family of four.
There must be a satisfactory credit check and criminal background check. Other criteria may apply.
Applications are only available online at www.atlanticcityha.org/. Computers and help using them are available at the public library.
