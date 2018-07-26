ATLANTIC CITY — A Mays Landing wanted for repeatedly threatening to kill a woman was arrested and found with a large quantity of heroin Wednesday, police said.
At 1:41 p.m., officers Jeffrey Hannon and Valmir Loga arrested Clarence Davis, 35, at Tennessee and Pacific Avenue. Police said the officers recognized Davis from a wanted flyer that was distributed on Monday.
According to police, Davis had repeated called a woman on Monday threatening to kill her and texted a picture of a handgun.
During his arrest, officers found 270 bags of heroin on Davis. He was charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
Davis was lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
