A string of 80-degree plus days will make it seem like summer as we go into the weekend, and beyond.
First, though, we will shake off one last fall morning Friday before summer comes back (Yes, I know, I’m speaking a summer lover’s phrase). Temperatures will be similar to Thursday morning, ranging from comfortable to chilly. West of the Garden State Parkway, I will expect many mid- to upper 40s. East of there, and to the the shore, the warm ocean will keep it in the 50s.
You can kick off the extra layers fairly quickly, though. Temperatures will rocket into the 70s during the morning. The northeast winds that have been with us for the past couple of days will be replaced by northwesterly winds. While that sounds like a cooler direction, in this case, there’s warm air pockets there, and we’ll get a grab at it.
Highs will be just around 80 degrees. With loads of sunshine and dew points still low, it’ll be a beautiful day for just about anything outside.
As the sun dips, though, you’ll likely want an extra layer back on. Temperatures will make a quick descent into the 70s and 60s for the evening. Under a clear sky, morning lows on Saturday will range from the low 50s out in Vineland to the mid-50s in Egg Harbor Township to the mid-60s in Atlantic City and the shore.
We’ll then be summer lovin’ for Saturday through the Vernal Equinox on Monday. As anticipated for days, the ridge axis of high pressure will shift to our east. Our airflow will swap to a southwesterly direction. That will tap into the warm and, in the case of the Deep South, scorching, air from the Gulf of Mexico.
Mornings will start generally between 55-65 degrees everywhere. With low dew points, it’ll be great to leave the windows open to sleep at night. The days will then be more seasonable for late July than late September aided by lots of sunshine. No records will be broken, but it’ll be in the mid-80s on the mainland. The shore will still be plenty warm for the beach or boardwalk.
The nice thing, too, will be the weakening risk of rip currents. With Hurricane Humberto moving farther and farther out to sea, our water will calm over the weekend. Pair that with water temperatures at or just above 70 along the Atlantic Ocean, and I’d say it’s the best shore weekend of the year. Of course, only swim where there are lifeguards, which are few and far between in late September.
