We say goodbye to our coastal storm and hello to warm and dry for a couple of days. Though, Wednesday’s version does bring a high potential of wildfire spread.
On the heels of this past weekend's near 11,600 acre fire in the Pinelands, conditions will …
The cloud coverage we had at sunset Tuesday is all but a memory this Wednesday morning.
In fact, the sky will be mostly, if not completely, sunny.
High pressure in the Deep South fills in, giving us the bright sky.
It will also give us the warm and windy day we will have. I’d call it light jacket weather for the day, starting in the upper 30s to low 40s around sunrise. A strong west-northwest wind between 15-25 mph will blow, with gusts to 40 mph.
Temperatures will rise into the 60-65 degree range most everywhere, as the wind pushes the sea breeze back. Only the Delaware Bay communities will stay in the 50s.
The combination of the winds, sunshine and eventual low afternoon humidity will spark up wildfire concerns. Fire risk will be high, only saved by the little bit of rain we had Tuesday. Please do not burn if you are in the Pine Barrens.
Moving ahead into Wednesday night, we will have a mostly clear sky. It will still be a bit breezy, which will keep our air mild and mixed.
Lows will be in the low to mid 40s come Thursday morning.
The rest of the day Thursday will be very quiet and pleasant.
A mix of sun and clouds will prevail. Temperatures stay about five degrees above average on the mainland, in the mid-60s. However, the weaker winds won’t keep that sea breeze away, so the shore will stay about 10 degrees cooler.
Our next rainmaker will come Friday.
A warm front will try to lift north during the pre-dawn hours. High pressure will keep most of the rain to the west, but a shower may sneak in during this time.
The morning will then likely be dry, with rain filling in during the p.m. hours.
There’s still a little wiggle room to this forecast, but it will not be a washout. A southeast wind will blow around 15 mph. Highs will stay around seasonable.
You’ll likely need the wet weather gear heading out Friday night, but rain will diminish with time.
By Saturday morning, expect a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll copy and paste that right through the weekend.
Both days will see a ridge of high pressure bring warm temperatures. It will be a perfect spring cleaning weekend.
High temperatures will be in the upper 60s for much of the mainland. The shore get chilled by the ocean, but will still be OK in the upper 50s.
Lastly, we likely tied the record low temperature of 23 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport on Tuesday. The airport’s data has had bad input recently, so it is a little suspect. However, the National Weather Service told me they don’t have enough justification to overturn the number.
