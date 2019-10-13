https://www.pressofatlanticcity.com/weather/school-delays-with-coastal-flooding-friday-morning/article_01ceca8c-a98c-54c8-a9ce-86879c74c181.html
Columbus Day will be a wonderful day to enjoy the great outdoors, whether you are off or not. Looking at the week ahead, seasonable fall weather will hold until a late week cooldown, with a period of rain separating the two.
Clouds will still be left over Monday morning as temperatures start in the low 50s on the mainland and the upper 50s at the shore. Despite the gray sky, it’ll be dry, and between 10 a.m. to noon, we’ll clear out across the area.
Temperatures will warm up very nicely, due to a westerly land breeze. So we’ll be talking about high temperatures in the low 70s in Atlantic City and the shore, with mid-70s on the mainland.
As we turn into Monday night, the clear sky and calm winds will promote something called radiational cooling, when the heat of the day can escape quickly into space without being reflected back down to Earth by clouds or mixing winds.
With dew points in the 40s, that’s where we’ll eye low temperatures on the mainland. Figure we’ll get into the mid-40s in many places, though a few 30s will be possible in the Pine Barren communities.
At the shore, there is radiational cooling, but with water temperatures in the 60s, some of that spills over on to the sea. So it’ll be in the comfortable mid-50s there.
There won’t be much to say about Tuesday except this will be exactly what you think of for mid-October. We’ll have plenty of bright sunshine, low dew points again and spot-on seasonable weather. Highs will sit just shy of the 70s.
Clouds will build Tuesday night, but no rain is expected. There are more details regarding Wednesday’s rain situation.
If you need dry time, focus it on the morning. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain will move into the region. Rain will then likely continue into the afternoon, with a few spots of dry time. From 5 to 8 p.m., the rain will sweep on out as a strong northwest wind begins to blow.
Rainfall totals will be between 0.40 of an inch to 0.80, a much-needed rain for us. And we’ll need more of those to pull ourselves out of moderate drought (western Cumberland County) and abnormally dry conditions (everywhere south of the White Horse Pike).
That northwest wind will be stiff, sustained around 15 mph with gusts 25 to 35 mph overnight. Temperatures will stay between 50 to 55 degrees overnight, so the chill doesn’t settle in just yet.
On Thursday, it will, though. We’ll have highs in the low 60s, and it’s possible this will be the first day where you’ll want the heat on all day. Welcome to fall!
I believe there’ll be a good amount of cloud cover during the day. Typically, when very cold air masses move in following a front, we get that. Either way, it’ll feel autumnal, and that’ll carry into Friday as well, with diminishing winds.
