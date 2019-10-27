Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Temperatures Monday morning will be pretty mild, from 50 to 55. So it’ll be good to keep the windows open.
Sunshine will be present, and it’ll stay that way throughout the day with high pressure overhead. Come the afternoon, high temperatures will sit around 70 for much of the mainland with the shore in the upper 60s. The above- average weather will make it comfortable to put up last-minute Halloween decorations or do outdoor work.
There won’t be much to complain about weather-wise Monday night. Winds will stay light, a mainly clear sky will be present and temperatures will fall through the 60s.
Mid-40s will be present for much of the mainland. In Wildwood and the shore, expect mid-50s.
High pressure will be offshore for Tuesday. However, despite the high pressure, it will pull some moisture in off the Atlantic Ocean. This will bring a few sprinkles or drizzle throughout the day.
However, no appreciable rain should fall. Most, if not all, outdoor activities will be fine under the mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
What will be of concern Tuesday will be the coastal flooding. Expect water levels similar to Sunday’s round of it. The first block or two of bayside roadways could have water on them. Brief road closures are likely in the typically flooded spots, but no damage to homes or businesses is likely.
Onshore winds will mean a mild Tuesday night. Overnight lows will be around 50 on the mainland to the mid-50s at the shore.
As far as the end-of-the-week storm, we know how it will impact South Jersey.
The question, though, is the timing. That will come in the next weather column.
A piece of cold energy in the Rocky Mountains will meet up with tropical moisture in the Plains. This clash of temperatures will promote strong development of a low pressure system Wednesday.
I do expect a dry day day here, and a very comfortable one. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures around 70 and light winds.
No need for the heat Wednesday night As the winds turn to the southeast, the mild ocean waters will again blow onto land. We’ll be about 10 degrees above average — another good one for the windows to be open.
Rain will come in two rounds with this storm. The first will be ahead of the warm front that will extend itself out from the center of the low pressure into the East Coast. Then there’ll be a break once the warm front passes, with a round of rain from passage of the cold front.
All of this to say is to expect rounds of rain sometime between Halloween and Friday. The timing will be worked out. In addition, coastal flooding and strong winds will be likely with this storm at some point.
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
