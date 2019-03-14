Many would say our luck has run out Friday, as gloomy weather arrives. However, the luck of the Irish will be back with us as we celebrate the weekend dry.
It will be a very mild Friday morning. Temperatures actually rose overnight due to a southerly wind.
By sunrise Friday, temperatures will be in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees.
Mind you, average highs for this time of the year are in the low 50s. Now, for those spring lovers out there, it does come at the expense of a gloomy and, in some places, foggy morning. Fog will be likely mostly at the coasts as the warm air goes over the chilly ocean water.
Most of the day will be dry, though it will be cloudy. Highs will reach around 60 degrees on the mainland again, with the shores in the mid 50s.
Winds will sustain around 15 mph from the southwest.
However, a spot shower cannot be ruled out during the morning and midday.
Then, between 2 and 5 p.m., rain will begin in Cape May, extending out toward Hammonton.
The rain will be light and scattered, with the steadiest rain toward Cape May.
It will be very possible that those of you in Ocean or western Cumberland and Atlantic counties stay mostly dry.
It’ll be a slick evening commute, so keep the umbrella around into the evening. Between 9 p.m. and midnight, the rain will end. A cold front will pass through, flipping the winds to the northwest.
This will clear us out and dry us out. Temperatures will not tumble too much overnight, staying in the mid 40s by sunrise Saturday.
The brunt of the cold air will move in briefly Saturday. However, the mid-March sun will warm us up. High temperatures during the day will be around 50 degrees.
If you remember last Saturday, the sun was bright and it wasn’t all that chilly during the day. The same will go for this Saturday.
Temperatures will get chilly quick Saturday evening, thanks to the clear sky. We should be in the 30s by midnight. By sunrise Sunday, temperatures should be in the mid 20s, about seven degrees below average.
However, the full sunshine Sunday will make us rebound. With a gentle northwest wind, highs will reach the upper 40s.
This actually will continue a string of near seasonable and dry St. Patrick’s Days. Both 2017 and 2018 had a high around 50 degrees.
