A long stretch of dry weather will make shopping, traveling and decorating for the holidays very comfortable by late December standards.
However, Santa Claus may not be the biggest fan of this weather.
Temperatures Sunday morning will start pretty close to seasonable for this time of the year. Port Republic and the mainland will start in the mid-20s, while Atlantic City and the shore will start around 30. The cloud cover we saw for parts of Saturday will be gone, and there will be pretty of plentiful sunshine throughout the day.
High pressure will be the influential player for the day. While a system in the Deep South will provide a few clouds south of Route 40, it will be a pretty pleasant December day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. I’d imagine outdoor holiday shopping centers like Smithville or Cape May will be quite crowded throughout the day.
For the second winter in the a row, you can win the South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes. Visit www…
Sunday night will see temperatures slide through the 30s during the evening. Otherwise, it will be fairly similar starting Monday. Lows will be in the 25- to 30-degree range.
The first night of Hanukkah on Monday will also be similar to Sunday. Expect more clouds south of the Black Horse Pike, but there’ll be enough sunshine everywhere. Temperatures will actually bump up a bit to the low 50s on a light wind.
We’ll then have a new setup take place for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the first night of Kwanzaa on Thursday.
A ridge of high pressure will develop aloft in the atmosphere and pretty much sit over the whole East Coast. That will continue to keep our weather dry during this period.
Tuesday will be the warmest day of the period. We’ll start in the upper 20s inland and the mid-30s at the shore. Then there will be warm air aloft and with full sunshine, it’ll actually mix that warm air down to us at the ground.
The result will be high temperatures in the mid-50s on the mainland, while the shore will likely stay around 50. Either way, not a cold day for us, and you could probably get away without the jacket for part of the day.
Services at night Christmas Eve will have no issues, with temperatures in the 40s. As we flip the page into Christmas day, we’ll have more sun than clouds around. There will be no weather to contend with for traveling. Temperatures will be a bit cooler thanks to northwest flow, sitting around 50. Still, that’s about five degrees above average.
On Thursday, I’m still eyeing a weak disturbance to come through. However, the ridge of high pressure will likely wring it dry, and we will just see some clouds. We’ll start off in the 30s, rising to the mid-40s during the afternoon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.