The winter solstice will be pretty typical as we kick off astronomical winter. Dry weather and seasonable temperatures will be in store. Going into the holiday week, last-minute shoppers and holiday preppers will be treated to dry weather, with mild temperatures to go with it.
Between 9 hours, 20 minutes and 9 hours, 25 minutes of daylight will be seen Saturday for the winter solstice. The winter solstice is when the sun’s direct rays shine over the Tropic of Capricorn directly, located in the Southern Hemisphere. Connecting the dots, you’ll infer that we’re dealing with pretty weak sunlight. The sun angle only gets up to about 27 degrees above the horizon.
While it is the shortest day of the year, that does not mean both ends of the day will see more daylight. In fact, we’ve already had our earliest sunset of the year in the past couple of days. On the flip side, sunrises will creep later in the morning until early in the New Year.
High pressure overhead will give us plenty of sunshine for the morning hours. It will be frigid again inland, with morning lows in the teens. Out at the shore, it will be in the mid-20s.
A few clouds will build in during the afternoon, but we should still only be talking about a partly sunny sky. High temperatures will rebound quite nicely, putting us in seasonable territory, in the mid-40s.
Saturday night will fall through the 40s and into the 30s quickly. However, it’ll be a more typical night. So, yes, grab the jacket and maybe the hat when going out, but you will be sparred the very cold weather gear unless you will be out for a while. Sunday morning will start in the low 20s on the mainland to around 30 at the shore.
Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. As a storm system in the Gulf of Mexico moves toward the Atlantic Ocean, we’ll be on the northern fringe of cloud cover. Expect more sunshine north of the Black Horse Pike. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
The early part of our holiday week will see a ridge of high pressure aloft in the atmosphere setup overhead. This will bring in warmer air for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 50s Monday and the mid-50s (50 at the shore) Tuesday. You won’t even need the winter coat during the middle of the day.
Wednesday will bring temperatures back down to seasonable, as Canadian air trickles in aloft. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
Cloud cover looks to be fairly high at this time, but no wet or wintry weather will be expected, as a cold front comes through.
