As a ridge of high pressure in the Deep South asserts itself more into the weather picture, a South Jersey will get some southern cookin' as we go into mid-week.
On Monday, clouds were plentiful ahead of a warm front. On Tuesday morning, that warm front will pass through the area. This will do two things to our forecast for the day.
First, it will clear out the cloud cover. As winds turn to the south, warmer air will cause the atmosphere to expand, that will lose the condensation needed for clouds to form.
Secondly, we'll warm up. With a mostly sunny sky for the afternoon, highs will reach the mid to upper 70s, about 5 degrees above average for the first day of October. If you want an October beach day, give it a shot, just don't go into the water, as the rip current risk will remain high.
Speaking of the water, we'll experience one more round of coastal flooding during the morning high tide. This will be minor flood stage, something we continue to see more of in South Jersey. According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, we saw about 32 tidal flooding events in Atlantic City around 2010. By 2030, it'll be 92.
Move your car if you need to and be prepared for localized road closures. After this, we should be flood free for a while.
Tuesday night will be a mainly clear night. Temperatures will be in the 70s during the evening, wonderful for any outdoor strolls or for cooking outside. Overnight, Wednesday will bottom out in the low to mid-60s. It'll be borderline air conditioning weather.
And that will be the floor for a likely record setting Wednesday. We should be over 80 degrees mostly everywhere by 10 a.m. Winds will go from south to west, giving us not much of a sea breeze to cool us off. The result will be mid-80s on the shore and 90 for those west of the Garden State Parkway.
At Atlantic City International Airport, the record high temperature is 85 degrees (record go back to 1943). We should have no problem crushing that. In fact, a 90 mark would be tied for the hottest October day, period. It'll be the third latest day we've reached the mark as well. Soak up the mostly sunny sky and take in summer's waning grasp.
It'll be a very mild night on Wednesday night. A few showers will pass after midnight as we just get clipped by a system. Otherwise, shorts and a t-shirt will do into the evening. Thursday morning will be about 15 degrees above average.
The system that clips us Wednesday night will eventually bring a potent cold front through. The timing of that will be critical to our high temperatures. The later in the day it happens, the warmer it'll be. Either way, expect a likely dry day.
Fall will then on the way for Friday and Saturday. Expect crisp, mild day and cool nights as we say goodbye to the summery pattern.
