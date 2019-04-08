A warm and otherwise mostly dry Tuesday will be surrounded by two periods of showers. Then, we take the trip back down to seasonable as the ebbs and flows of spring continue.
The very mild conditions continue into Tuesday morning as the rain tapers where it was present.
That has not been, and will not, be everywhere. Cape May County has the best potential for showers from 8 to 10 a.m. Elsewhere, it will continue to just be a possibility, or unlikely.
Temperatures Tuesday morning will start in the mid-50s, about 15 degrees above average.
It will be windows-open weather in the morning and for most of the day.
Not that we were humid Monday, but the twinge of humidity in the air will drop as Tuesday goes on. Overall, it will be a very comfortable day for outdoor work or just hanging around under the partly sunny sky.
Like Monday, the highest temperatures will be in the Millville-to-Hammonton corridor, rising to the mid-70s.
The rest of the mainland will be around or just above 70. The shores stay comfortable, but only top out around 60.
March’s tug of war between the fading winter and the rising spring may send some people spinning.
A few instability showers will fire up with a cold front from about 5 to 9 p.m. They won’t be everywhere, but you could bring an umbrella to be safe. After that, the sky will clear out. It will be a comfortable evening, with temperatures falling through the 60s and 50s. Overnight, lows will be in the mid-40s.
We will then hang onto the southern edge of high pressure that will be located well north into Quebec on Wednesday and Thursday.
Wednesday will see morning sun mix with fair-weather afternoon clouds. On a northwest wind, highs will stay around seasonable, just shy of 60. It will be a chilly night and some frost will be possible on the mainland as we start Thursday with lows in the 30s.
Thursday will then see a bright blue sky as highs top out between 50-55 degrees. It will be sunny, but the strong mid-April sun will cut the chill.
Then, we climb back up the thermometer Friday. A warm front will lift during day, bringing in a strong southwest breeze. Temperatures will respond accordingly, getting back into comfortable T-shirt weather.
A cold front will then push through sometime during the afternoon or evening, bringing rain.
At this time, it looks like it clears out early enough for a very mild and bright Saturday.
