Vans Warped Tour announced Friday the lineup for the 25th anniversary celebration show in Atlantic City in late June.
The lineup includes alternative heavy hitters like Blink-182, Bowling for Soup, the Offspring and Good Charlotte.
Tickets are now on sale for the two-day event at vanswarpedtour.com
FOREVER WARPED: we hope you will join us one-last time to celebrate 25 years of the Vans Warped Tour!— Vans Warped Tour (@VansWarpedTour) March 1, 2019
🤘 Cleveland, OH • Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
🏖 Atlantic City, NJ • On The Beach
☀ Mountain View, CA • Shoreline Amp
🎟 https://t.co/CY3CEhMC1c#vanswarpedtour pic.twitter.com/rlW4ImS8xh
The tour announced the end of summer-long series last summer, and announced three send-off shows for summer 2019 in January. The other two festivals are in Mountain View California and Cleveland, Ohio.
The lineup features '90s and 2000 emo, pop punk, and alternative mainstays like Dirty Heads, Reel Big Fish, Simple Plan, Andrew W.K., and We The Kings will all take the stage at the beach show, funded by the Community Reinvestment Development Authority and produced by Live Nation.
Listen to some of the bands here:
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.