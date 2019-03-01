Warped tour
Blink-182, Good Charlotte, The Offspring will take the stage on Atlantic City's beach in June.

Vans Warped Tour announced Friday the lineup for the 25th anniversary celebration show in Atlantic City in late June.

The lineup includes alternative heavy hitters like Blink-182, Bowling for Soup, the Offspring and Good Charlotte.

Tickets are now on sale for the two-day event at vanswarpedtour.com

The tour announced the end of summer-long series last summer, and announced three send-off shows for summer 2019 in January. The other two festivals are in Mountain View California and Cleveland, Ohio.

The lineup features '90s and 2000 emo, pop punk, and alternative mainstays like Dirty Heads, Reel Big Fish, Simple Plan, Andrew W.K., and We The Kings will all take the stage at the beach show, funded by the Community Reinvestment Development Authority and produced by Live Nation.

Listen to some of the bands here:

