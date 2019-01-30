ATLANTIC CITY — Capping a 25-year run, the Warped Tour will bring its signature pop-punk sound to the Atlantic City beach in late June due to a re-upped agreement between Live Nation and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
Live Nation, which has been producing concerts in Atlantic City with the CRDA since 2014, made the announcement Monday morning. A previous agreement for three summers and $9 million ended last year. The new agreement, which is subject to a 10-day veto period awaiting Gov. Phil Murphy’s approval, is worth $1.4 million and good for 2019 only, according to documents from CRDA’s board meeting last week.
Both Live Nation and CRDA declined to comment on the nature of the deal or whether it would bring other concerts to the resort this summer.
ATLANTIC CITY — The resort’s beaches will see stage dives, moshing and head banging this Jun…
“It seemed kind of natural to do it at a beach on the East Coast,” said Geoff Gordon, Live Nation’s Philadelphia regional president. “It’s a great location that has great hotels and restaurants and casinos … and we’ve really established a nice groove, and so this really seemed like a natural fit.”
Last year marked the end of the Warped Tour’s nationwide, summerlong tours. Atlantic City is one of only three cities hosting the final celebrations — the others are in Cleveland and Mountain View, California — and the only one on the East Coast.
Gordon said Atlantic City was a perfect fit for one of the celebrations, which will feature more than 50 bands, extreme sports and art from the tour’s history.
Live Nation is responsible for talent acquisition, permits and licensing, and other concert logistics, and the associated costs, and will pay CRDA either $250,000 or $9 per ticket, paid or unpaid, whichever is greater. Funds for the agreement will be pulled from the Convention Center Division operating budget and the Atlantic City Tourism District and Community Development Fund.
Previous Live Nation partnerships have brought acts like Maroon 5, the Chainsmokers, Jimmy Buffett, Zac Brown Band and Pink — who attracted roughly 50,000 fans in 2017 — to the stage in Atlantic City.
While not an entirely new experience for the city, staging a festival may be a different beast entirely from hosting one big-ticket act at a time.
Jeff Apruzzese, associate program director for Drexel University’s music industry program and a former bassist and founding member of the indie pop band Passion Pit, said festivals bring unique challenges to host cities that concerts don’t.
ATLANTIC CITY — The last scheduled beach concert of 2018 was also the final act of a three-y…
The size of festivals — performances over multiple days, increased attendance for a variety of artists, and side attractions — can make them a headache.
“It’s not just shutting down that area for the performance date,” Apruzzese said. “We’re talking about shutting down and kind of closing out an area for one to two weeks before the actual performance is going to take place … multiple days after … you’re also kind of working in the rest of the town and the area.”
Apruzzese attended the Warped Tour in seventh grade in Asbury Park — his first concert ever. He thinks the proximity of the beach and Boardwalk for June’s Warped Tour stop could prove an added attraction for fans.
“For Warped Tour, which for a long time has taken place in parking lots as a touring festival … as they’re doing these boutique versions of it, they’re looking to set more of an atmosphere and a culture,” Apruzzese said.
To Michael Chait, executive vice president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, the beach concerts offer a unique experience worth investing in.
ATLANTIC CITY — One of the biggest gambles in the city’s beach concert series looked like it…
They bring “a high volume of people that get to come to Atlantic City that typically may not come for other reasons,” Chait said. “So it introduces the product of Atlantic City to them in an incredibly memorable experience, seeing concerts like Pink and Maroon 5 on the beach, it’s a completely unique experience, and it’s a lively and fun atmosphere.”
In a release Monday, CRDA Chairman Robert E. Mulcahy said the two-day festival will bring tens of thousands of music fans to Atlantic City.
Metallica’s two-day Orion Music + More festival at Bader Field in the summer of 2011 brought more than 32,000 fans a day to the city.
And that pays off, Chait said.
“From an economic standpoint, because you have that influx of people,” Chait said, “there’s a trickle-down effect of dollars into the economy.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.