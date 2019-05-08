ATLANTIC CITY— A 39 year-old Washington, D.C. man was arrested Sunday for allegedly punching a 25 year-old city woman inside a bar and threatening to shoot her.
According to police, officers responded to the Pic-A-Lilli Pub located in the beach block of Tennessee Avenue at 4:19 a.m. for a report of a woman being assaulted.
They arrived to find the woman had sustained injuries after being punched multiple times. Police said the suspect, who they later identified as Landry Deorzan, also threatened to shoot the victim and showed her a handgun on his hip. After assaulting the victim, Deorzan left the bar, police said.
Patrol officers obtained a description of Deorzan, and surveillance center personnel began to search the area for him. They were able to obtain coverage of him leaving the area leading Officer Scott Sendrick to see Deorzan get into a vehicle at South Carolina and Atlantic Avenues.
Officer Sendrick conducted a motor vehicle stop, arrested Deorzan, and a loaded handgun was recovered from the vehicle, police said.
Landry Deorzan, who police said also goes by Landry Johnson, was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of an extended magazine and terroristic threats. He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Police asked anyone with information about this incident to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
