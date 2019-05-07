ATLANTIC CITY — Six companies responded to a 2-alarm attic fire at a vacant North Pennsylvania Avenue rowhouse Monday night before 10:30 p.m., according to Fire Chief Scott Evans.

A call came in at 10:22 p.m. of a fire at 136 N Pennsylvania Avenue. Fire companies were on the scene minutes later, Evans said. Fire could be seen coming from the third-floor windows when they arrived. Firefighters swept the building and an adjoining home, and put ventilation holes in the roof.

Evans called the fire "very stubborn," and said it was under control by about 12:30 a.m.

"It was very difficult as the fire had already penetrated the walls," he said.

The fire appeared to originate in the "cock loft" and attic area, he added.

The building, a three-story wood frame row house, is "widely known to be used by homeless people and vagrants," Evans said.

A call came in for the fire on 136 North Pennsylvania Avenue at 10:22 p.m. on May 6, 2019, Chief Scott Evans said.

The structure sustained major damage, he said. An adjacent home had water and smoke damage, and minor fire damage. The cause is still under investigation.

"Vacant building fires are very dangerous fires," Evans said. "They're not kept; they're not maintenanced, so we're always concerned about the structural integrity, such as the roof, the walls and the floors."

Public Works carpenter Michael Young could be seen boarding up the property's windows Tuesday morning. He estimated he's done so five times this year, most recently two weeks ago.

He saw the fire last night and knew exactly what property he was being sent to board up.

"I've been to this property many times," Young said. "Actually, homeless people come out of here. Whole families. Kids … husbands, wives."

