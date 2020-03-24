Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it'll be a pleasant evening to take a stroll, just watch for the mold pollen. A coastal storm comes Wednesday. Joe has the full timing and latest on the coastal flooding.
Breaking
top story
WATCH: A dry day but a coastal storm will be on the way Wednesday
Most Popular
-
Governor vows action to enforce N.J. stay-at-home order
-
Borgata dealer tests positive for COVID-19
-
Two workers at Inspira Medical Center Vineland test positive for COVID-19
-
Murphy orders residents to stay home, closes more businesses
-
LIVE UPDATES: Cape confirms first case of COVID-19, Atlantic County has 3
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
K H COINS AND JEWELRY Buying Jewelry, Coins, Stamps, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Collectibl…
Maximize Your Investment With A Certified Property Manager We Make it Easy to be a Landlord!…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.