MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A 3- to 4-foot alligator that was spotted on the loose in the township Tuesday has still not been located, authorities said.

The Mullica Township Police Department Facebook page posted Tuesday that the alligator was first spotted about 4:45 p.m. in the Devonshire section of the township.

Police confirmed Wednesday the alligator was spotted by a resident on Hamburg Avenue between Route 30 and Duerer Street, where Mullica meets Egg Harbor City.

The area near where it was originally spotted is a “very large” wooded and wet area near homes, Police Chief John Thompson said.

Thompson said the alligator had not been located as of Thursday afternoon.

Police are warning residents to be cautious about letting out small pets in the area, and if they spot the alligator, they should report it it to police dispatch at 609-652-2037 and to refrain from approaching the animal, the post says.

