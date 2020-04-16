Meteorologist Joe Martucci is on the Atlantic City Boardwalk for the evening forecast. It was a chilly day out at the shore. That will continue overnight, a freeze watch will be in effect. Joe says the chill will slowly ease through the week ahead.
WATCH: April 16 evening forecast
