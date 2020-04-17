Millville just had the coldest April 17 morning on record. Meteorologist Joe Martucci recaps the January like morning, when temperatures will moderate from here and a look at the storm lurking on the other side of the weekend.
WATCH: April 17 Afternoon Forecast
