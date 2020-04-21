Strong winds brought damage all throughout South Jersey. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has a recap of what happened. Joe then says a quick, but strong shot of chilly air to come, with more rainy weather in the extended forecast.
Breaking
WATCH: April 21 Evening Forecast and a recap of Tuesday's storms
Most Popular
-
Wildwood Catholic, St. Joseph of Hammonton among local Catholic schools closing for good
-
Galloway Township resident dies in car accident
-
Murphy calls out Atlantic County surrogate for post demanding state reopen immediately
-
Atlantic City, Pleasantville men charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
2 Bridgeton men charged after police find guns, drugs in Camden County hotel room
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
Overwhelmed with debt? Free yourself from debt and get a fresh start on life! We are a debt …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.