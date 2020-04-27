Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it'll be wash, rinse and repeat. Clouds continue for Monday, with a one day break of sun before another long lasting storm system comes again. Joe has the forecast from his couch, espresso in hand, with a detailed look also at how cloudy this month has actually been.
WATCH: April 27 Afternoon Forecast
