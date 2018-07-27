ATLANTIC CITY — A video of Demi Lovato fans singing the artist's songs went viral Thursday prior to the beach concert she was supposed to headline, but had to back out of due to hospitalization for a suspected overdose.
Fans, called Lovatics, gathered around Kennedy Plaza on the Boardwalk prior to Thursday's concert featuring Cheat Codes and Lauv to show their support for the singer who has openly struggled with drug addiction, which she specifically addresses in her song, "Sober."
Fans of @ddlovato decided to meet up today to support their idol on her recovery despite her AC beach concert performance being canceled, said fan Katie George, 24, of Swedesboro pic.twitter.com/F1TFooK1zG— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) July 26, 2018
Demi fans at Kennedy Plaza put on impromptu @ddlovato concert #acpress pic.twitter.com/DHuhgm6SWA— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) July 26, 2018
Lovato was scheduled to be the main act for the show but was hospitalized in Los Angeles Tuesday of an apparent overdose.
The fans from all over the country decided to meet up via Twitter to support their idol, said one fan Katie George, 24, of Swedesboro. Some originally had plans to attend the beach concert while others came just for the meetup.
George said she was hoping that Lauv and Cheat Codes would send a message of support to Lovato, and they did.
Spoke too soon ... as @lauvsongs takes a moment to send love to @ddlovato pic.twitter.com/7pUmmVNBmG— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) July 27, 2018
The video from Thursday's impromptu concert reached more than 10,000 likes and 2,500 retweets as of Friday afternoon with many fans sharing appreciation for their fellow Lovatics. Others criticized the singer and the support her fans were giving her in light of the overdose.