Beach concert goes on with new headliners, small crowd
Cheat Codes and LAUV headlined Thursday night's Atlantic City BeachFest concert after Demi Lovato's appearance was canceled. Admission to the show was made free after the cancellation. Thursday, July 26

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — A video of Demi Lovato fans singing the artist's songs went viral Thursday prior to the beach concert she was supposed to headline, but had to back out of due to hospitalization for a suspected overdose.

Fans, called Lovatics, gathered around Kennedy Plaza on the Boardwalk prior to Thursday's concert featuring Cheat Codes and Lauv to show their support for the singer who has openly struggled with drug addiction, which she specifically addresses in her song, "Sober."

Lovato was scheduled to be the main act for the show but was hospitalized in Los Angeles Tuesday of an apparent overdose. 

The fans from all over the country decided to meet up via Twitter to support their idol, said one fan Katie George, 24, of Swedesboro. Some originally had plans to attend the beach concert while others came just for the meetup.

George said she was hoping that Lauv and Cheat Codes would send a message of support to Lovato, and they did.

The video from Thursday's impromptu concert reached more than 10,000 likes and 2,500 retweets as of Friday afternoon with many fans sharing appreciation for their fellow Lovatics. Others criticized the singer and the support her fans were giving her in light of the overdose.