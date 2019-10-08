Ocean City coastal flooding

The back bay rose to the bottom of the fishing pier, in Somers Point, during a winter storm that caused coastal flooding, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (For The Press / VERNON OGRODNEK)

 For The Press / VERNON OGRODNEK

The cloudy sky and winds are here to stay for the week. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has an update on how much coastal flooding is expected for each cycle through Saturday, as well as how much rain we'll see. 

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments