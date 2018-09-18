A rescue swimmer from Atlantic City helped assist in the wake of Hurricane Florence in North Carolina, according a video from the U.S. Coast Guard.
Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan Shevlin, a swimmer from the Air Station in Atlantic City, repelled from an HH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter to investigate a truck caught in dangerous flooding after the hurricane, according to the description from the video.
Coast Guard helicopter crews have rescued 133 people and 20 pets in North Carolina since Hurricane Florence, according to a press release from the Coast Guard.
The entire Coast Guard has rescued 426 people and 234 pets since Hurricane Florence began, the Coast Guard said.
Currently there are 3,000 Coast Guard members assisting in the hurricane, the release said.
