HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police here said they responded to a bear sighting Monday morning in the area of the Timber Glenn Condominiums.
No other information was immediately available.
The Police Department reminded residents not to approach or feed the bear, and to contact the police if there is a sighting.
For more information on bears, visit www.njfishandwildlife.com/bearfacts_safetytips.htm.
