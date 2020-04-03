Moderate flood stage will be expected Saturday morning for the first time since Oct. 11 in Atlantic City and Cape May. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what that will mean, how long flooding will last for and the full extended forecast.
How the list works
For the minor flood stage high tides — Friday evening, Saturday evening and Sunday morning high tide, exact streets are typed out. The Saturday morning high tide, expected to largely be in moderate flood stage, embedded maps are shown, which will show street flooding at high precision.
Do note that this is an incomplete list and local streets not listed may very well experience minor flooding.
Friday Evening High Tide
No widespread flooding will be expected. However, a few spots in Ocean County may reach minor flood stage for an hour this evening.
Saturday Morning High Tide
Throughout South Jersey
ClimateCentral, a company based out of Princeton, N.J., has a map that allows you to see flooding on a street-by-street level.
For the Saturday morning high tide, move the ruler on the left hand side to 3. That is 3 feet above typical water levels for a normal Saturday morning tide. Here is the map for Atlantic City. You may also go to this website and shift around the map.
In Cape May County
The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management allows you to also see street level flooding. Here are the current tidal and forecast levels in the county.
One can also see what the flood looks like. Users can select the forecasted tide gauge amount and zoom in to block level, to see what areas will flood. For the Saturday morning high tide, select the following boxes
Inundation Layers - North: 6.3 Gauge Reading
Inundation Layers - Central: 6.9 Gauge Reading
Inundation Layers - South: 7.7 Gauge Reading
Saturday Evening High Tide
Cumberland County
Flooding begins along the road into Fortescue (Cumberland County Route 637).
Flooding begins in Shell Pile and Bivalve (including along Shell Road, Memorial Avenue, Ogden Avenue and Miller Avenue).
Cape May County
Bayside flooding begins in North Wildwood.
Flooding begins on the access roads to the NJ Route 47 bridge into Wildwood (including Rio Grande Avenue).
Atlantic County
Flooding begins at the most susceptible locations in West Atlantic City.
Ocean County
A few localized roadways will have water on them in the most susceptible spots.
Sunday Morning High Tide
Cumberland County
Flooding begins along the road into Fortescue (Cumberland County Route 637).
Flooding begins in Shell Pile and Bivalve (including along Shell Road, Memorial Avenue, Ogden Avenue and Miller Avenue).
Flooding begins in Money Island (including along Nantuxent Drive) and in Gandys Beach.
Flooding begins along Landing Road and along Newport Neck Road in Downe Township.
Flooding begins in Fortescue and in Maurice River Township.
Cape May County
Flooding begins along Park Boulevard in Wildwood Crest.
Flooding begins on the access roads to the NJ Route 47 bridge into Wildwood.
Flooding begins along Delaware Avenue in North Wildwood.
Flooding begins in West Wildwood.
Flooding beings along Schellengers Landing Road and along Wilson Drive in Lower Township near NJ Route 109.
Flooding begins along Washington Street, Yacht Avenue and Texas Avenue in Cape May.
Flooding begins around 96th Street in Stone Harbor.
Flooding begins along Landis Avenue in Sea Isle City (around 29th Street).
Flooding begins around the Townsends Inlet Bridge (Cape May County Route 619) between Sea Isle City and Avalon.
Flooding begins in Avalon along Ocean Drive and Dune Drive in Avalon
Flooding begins in Strathmere.
Flooding begins along the Delaware Bay shoreline in Dennis Township and Middle Township.
Atlantic County
Flooding begins along Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Bayside flooding begins in Margate.
Flooding begins at the most susceptible locations in West Atlantic City.
Flooding begins along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor. Flooding begins on the Black Horse Pike (US Routes 40 and 322) in West Atlantic City.
Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike (US Route 30 - Absecon Boulevard) in Atlantic City, along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor, and on the Black Horse Pike (US Routes 40 and 322) in West Atlantic City.
Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike (US Route 30 - Absecon Boulevard) in Absecon.
Flooding begins on Absecon Creek in Absecon along Absecon Boulevard (US Route 30), Shore Road and New Road (US Route 9).
Ocean County
Flooding begins along local roads in Tuckerton, including South Green Street.
Flooding begins along local roads in Little Egg Harbor Township.
Flooding begins along local roads in Stafford Township (Beach Haven West and Cedar Bonnets Islands).
Bayside flooding begins in Surf City, Ship Bottom and in the communities on the south half of Long Beach Island (including Beach Haven).
Flooding begins along local roads in Barnegat Township, including Bay Shore Drive and East Bay Avenue.
Bayside flooding begins in Harvey Cedars.
What factors impact coastal flooding?
Coastal flooding will always be a concern, and that concern has steadily increased in recent decades.
Compared with the 1950s and ’60s, the 2010s have seen about eight times more coastal flooding events annually.
In 2030, three months of the year would have coastal flooding, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists.
“Each year we settle (or sink) a little more. For people who don’t want to live by the ocean, then living inland is the only solution, but no matter what, wherever you live you have issues. You just need to be aware of your surroundings and be prepared,” said Donna Peterson, emergency management coordinator for Ventnor.
Since 1978, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has paid out more than $1.1 billion for losses along the South Jersey barrier islands and Delaware Bay communities due to flooding.
With coastal flooding occurring with such frequency, and at such a high cost, it is important to know the five factors that come into play: wind direction, wind distance, wind speed, duration of onshore winds and moon phase.
Any onshore wind will push waters from the Atlantic Ocean onto the shores, back bays and the Delaware Bay, that includes a southerly wind, since South Jersey is shaped south-southwest to north-northeast.
“A southeast wind favors the waters building up in the Chesapeake and Delaware bays. Our biggest surges during the winter are from east-northeast, which is worst for heavy wave action on the south side of inlets,” said Jim Eberwine, retired National Weather Service forecaster.
The longer the distance of onshore winds, the more water that can be carried onto shore. Weather systems that have onshore winds for 1,000 miles will carry more water, and bring more water to the shore, than one for just 100 miles. When talking about a low-pressure system, an “elongated” trough, or an area of low pressure shaped like an oval, will generally produce some of the worst coastal flooding.
Eberwine said that when the low pressure isn’t nearby, an origin farther east than Cape Cod will produce coastal flooding.
The stronger the onshore winds, the more ferociously the water will push onshore. Weak winds will likely not bring much coastal flooding, unless they run for long periods of time.
Sometimes, coastal flooding lasts for just one high-tide cycle. Other times, it is an issue for days. Days of onshore winds will “stack” the water, not allowing it to effectively drain out during low tides. The back bays are the most susceptible to stacking.
“Our main problem in Ventnor with the coastal flooding is being cut off and the subdivision (Inside Thorofare) within the city itself. Once the flooding starts, if you are in Ventnor Heights you will have no access because Wellington Avenue and Dorset Avenue will be flooding and impassable,” Peterson said.
Even after the winds turn to an offshore direction (westerly, northerly are examples), a stacking situation may require strong winds to end the flooding threat.
Days of the full and new moon, and the one to two days surrounding it, will also bring higher tides.
When the moon is full, it is on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun, and the gravitational pull of the moon and sun are combined. During these times, the high tides are very high and the low tides are very low.
During the quarter moons, the pull from the moon and sun negate each other, so the tides are not as extreme.
Peterson said three days before a coastal flood, her city’s emergency management officials start monitoring and getting prepared, in part because she knows what the moon phases will be like well in advance.
“We send out notifications for what might happen and set out barricades for certain areas that flood so cars will not drive through those areas. The day before we verify the information we have for tides and weather and send out the appropriate notifications via our social media,” she said.
As if predicting storms isn’t tricky enough, there are other variables: all five factors aren’t required for coastal flooding; and sometimes those same factors won’t lead to flooding.
