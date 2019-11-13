winter sweet

Winter Sweet a new, family-friendly, nightly outdoor show on the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk on Saturday. Created to draw visitors to the Boardwalk, Winter Sweet showcases the visual beauty and elegance of the season. Like its sister show, Duality, Winter Sweet uses sophisticated 3D projections and an original musical score to illuminate the exterior of Historic Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, December, 23, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)

 Danny Drake

Meteorologist Joe Martucci maps out all of the cold and snow record we've seen in this frigid for November day. A code blue is in effect. Joe has the details. 

Tags

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments