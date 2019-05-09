ATLANTIC CITY — The process of demolishing the Bayview Inn got underway Thursday.

The motel, where an alligator was found during a 2017 drug raid, was set to be auctioned this week, but the sale was called off.

Dale Finch, the city's Director of Licensing and Inspections, said the city asked Salvato and the seller not to put the decrepit building to auction because it has a demolition order for the property.

On Thursday morning, construction equipment could be seen on site tearing down portions of the building and loading the rubble into dumpsters.

Officials have called the rundown motel an uninviting eyesore, and have said squatters may be living inside the rundown, vacant building.

It will cost about $240,000 to raze the motel, funded by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

