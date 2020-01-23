Meteorologist Joe Martucci says we've fallen into a pattern of wetter weekends and drier work weeks. A storm is coming Saturday, bringing coastal flooding and rain. Joe has the timing and details on how high waters will rise.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci says we've fallen into a pattern of wetter weekends and drier work weeks. A storm is coming Saturday, bringing coastal flooding and rain. Joe has the timing and details on how high waters will rise.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.