Floodwaters encroach on Andrea Palermo's driveway in Ocean City

Floodwaters encroach on Andrea Palermo's driveway during a March nor'easter. If floods are only expected to be minor she will move her car further up her driveway, but for moderate to severe flooding she must move it to higher ground in Ocean City or to the mainland.

 Photo by Andrea Palermo

A flood watch has been issued in South Jersey. Meteorologist Joe Martucci breaks down how much rain we'll see, when the heaviest will be and a look at the coastal flooding. 

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments