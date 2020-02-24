It'll be another rain maker, not snow in South Jersey Tuesday and Wednesday, Meteorologist Joe Martucci. Joe explains who will be the driest and then takes a look at a long lasting cool and breezy pattern.
Breaking
top story
WATCH: Here's who, when will be the driest from mid-week rain
Most Popular
-
Galloway Township woman dies after car crash
-
Brooklyn woman charged with running brothel in Egg Harbor Township
-
With The Local's Spot, Somers Point bar finally has great food to match great view
-
Suspension stands, DC trip allowed for Ocean City student found with bullet casings
-
Five arrested in Somers Point marijuana raid
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Owner Installs Every Job! Hardwood Vinyl Plank Carpet Laminates Sanding ReFinishing Work &am…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.