Heavy surf crashes over the seawall on Ocean Drive between Sea Isle City and Avalon. A early spring coastal storm brought wintry conditions to South Jersey on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, with high winds, coastal flooding, rain, sleet and snow.
The Cape May County Government has an interactive web tool that allows you to find what flooding will be like, down to street level, in the county.
The flood mapper tool allows you to visualize the coastal flooding event by clicking on the region of the county (North, Central and South) you are searching for, clicking on the tide height and moving about the map.
Current tide heights are listed on the page for Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Cape May. However, to view what the flood will look like for a future flood event, the Mid Atlantic River Forecasting Center will help. Using the MARFC page, click on the tide forecast for Ocean City and/or Cape May. For Sea Isle City, you can extrapolate the flood stage forecasted in one of the other two sites for there.
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University.
I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
