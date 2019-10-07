March Spring Coastal Storm

Flood waters spill into the parking lot of the Bay Park Marina at 54th Street in Avalon. A early spring coastal storm brought wintry conditions to Southern New Jersey, Tuesday March 20, 2018, with high winds, coastal flooding, rain, sleet and snow. Tuesday March 20, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

South Jersey will be squeezed in between two systems overnight. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains if we'll have a shot of rain. Joe has the latest on this week's coastal storm.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments