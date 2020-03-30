Nina Radcliff

Dr. Nina Radcliff, M.D., lives in Galloway, writes a health and wellness column for The Press of Atlantic City, and is often seen on broadcast news speaking about health issues.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / Multimedia Editor//

COVID-19 may have most of New Jersey staying home, but there are still opportunities to stay healthy, all while practicing self-isolation and social distancing.

The Press will host a live chat on our Facebook page and website at 5 p.m. Monday with Dr. Nina Radcliff. The discussion will focus on healthy activities you can do during the coronavirus pandemic.

“With this COVID-19 pandemic comes a barrage of information offering help and relief — and as you plan healthy measures, you may be left wondering on some points. Which actions are backed by science — based on real healthy wisdom? And which are based on an untrue old-wives tale or pseudoscience?” Radcliff said.

Radcliff, a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and author, will share information, discuss best practices and answer questions.

To provide timely and informative journalism to the community, The Press of Atlantic City is providing free access to COVID-19 news coverage on our website, so our entire community can stay informed.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments