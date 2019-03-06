100318_nws_govconf
Buy Now

Phil Murphy Governor of New Jersey speaks at Governor's Conference on Housing and Economic Development at Harrah's Atlantic City Tuesday Oct 2, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

WOOD-RIDGE − At 11 a.m. Governor Phil Murphy will address a proposed increase in state funds for NJ Transit in the fiscal year 2020, first announced yesterday in his budget address in the Assembly Chambers in Trenton.

The proposed budget includes $100 million dollars more for NJ Transit than last year's budget. But 75 percent of the new funding would replace dollars previously paid out by the NJ Turnpike Authority and NJ Transit capital funds, according to an analysis by NJ.com.

The budget does not include any fare hike for commuters.

“If it kills me, we’ll rebuild NJ Transit,” Murphy said. “There is no higher priority than fixing NJ Transit.”

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments