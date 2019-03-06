WOOD-RIDGE − At 11 a.m. Governor Phil Murphy will address a proposed increase in state funds for NJ Transit in the fiscal year 2020, first announced yesterday in his budget address in the Assembly Chambers in Trenton.
The proposed budget includes $100 million dollars more for NJ Transit than last year's budget. But 75 percent of the new funding would replace dollars previously paid out by the NJ Turnpike Authority and NJ Transit capital funds, according to an analysis by NJ.com.
The budget does not include any fare hike for commuters.
“If it kills me, we’ll rebuild NJ Transit,” Murphy said. “There is no higher priority than fixing NJ Transit.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.