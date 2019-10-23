Formal Dedication of the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room

The debate will be held in Stockton University's Fannie Lou Hamer event room on the Atlantic City campus.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
PLEASE NOTE: The live stream will begin at 6pm



Assembly candidates in New Jersey’s 2nd Legislative District will debate Wednesday at Stockton University’s city campus.

The debate, sponsored by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton and The Press of Atlantic City, is free and open to the public. It will start at 6 p.m. in the Fannie Lou Hamer Room of the Stockton Academic Center, 3711 Atlantic Ave. It will also be livestreamed at PressofAC.com.

Participating candidates are Assembly incumbents Vincent Mazzeo and John Armato, both Democrats; and Republican challengers Atlantic County Freeholder John Risley and Philip Guenther, a former Brigantine mayor.

The 2nd District covers most of Atlantic County.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments