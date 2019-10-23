Assembly candidates in New Jersey’s 2nd Legislative District will debate Wednesday at Stockton University’s city campus.
The debate, sponsored by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton and The Press of Atlantic City, is free and open to the public. It will start at 6 p.m. in the Fannie Lou Hamer Room of the Stockton Academic Center, 3711 Atlantic Ave. It will also be livestreamed at PressofAC.com.
Participating candidates are Assembly incumbents Vincent Mazzeo and John Armato, both Democrats; and Republican challengers Atlantic County Freeholder John Risley and Philip Guenther, a former Brigantine mayor.
The 2nd District covers most of Atlantic County.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.