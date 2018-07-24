Join The Press of Atlantic City on Facebook Live as Meteorologist Joe Martucci gives remarks at a hurricane conference Wednesday in Stone Harbor.
The return period for a hurricane to strike the South Jersey coast is every twenty years, on…
The seminar will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Stone Harbor's Borough Hall. Joe will be joined by six other meteorologists and weather forecasters from New Jersey and Philadelphia. Joe will be deliver his expertise on the specific threats flooding and winds cause to South Jersey from a tropical system. On average, southeastern New Jersey can expect a hurricane to pass within 50 nautical miles once every 20 years.
GALLERY: Today in history Oct. 29; Sandy strikes in 2012
The seminar is hosted by SNJ Today's Nick "Nor'easter Nick" Pittman. In addition to Facebook Live, tickets are available at no cost from EventBrite.
South Jersey is one of the most difficult places to evacuate in the United States, a region …
During hurricane season, follow Joe on Facebook and Twitter for any tropical developments that may affect South Jersey.
When flooding rains, driving winds and coastal flooding are ready to come to New Jersey rest…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.