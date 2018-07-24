Meteorologist Joe Martucci
JOE MARTUCCI/Press Meteorologist

Join The Press of Atlantic City on Facebook Live as Meteorologist Joe Martucci gives remarks at a hurricane conference Wednesday in Stone Harbor.

The seminar will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Stone Harbor's Borough Hall. Joe will be joined by six other meteorologists and weather forecasters from New Jersey and Philadelphia. Joe will be deliver his expertise on the specific threats flooding and winds cause to South Jersey from a tropical system. On average, southeastern New Jersey can expect a hurricane to pass within 50 nautical miles once every 20 years.

GALLERY: Today in history Oct. 29; Sandy strikes in 2012

Click here for a look back in photos at Hurricane Sandy

1 of 45

The seminar is hosted by SNJ Today's Nick "Nor'easter Nick" Pittman. In addition to Facebook Live, tickets are available at no cost from EventBrite

During hurricane season, follow Joe on Facebook and Twitter for any tropical developments that may affect South Jersey.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.