APNewsBreak: 2026 MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia

FILE - This is a June 20, 2016, file photo showing the Philadelphia Phillies playing a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park, in Philadelphia. A person familiar with the planning tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball will play the 2026 All-Star Game in Philadelphia to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, April 11, 2019, because no announcement had been made.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

 The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Watch live as the Phillies make a special announcement from Independence Hall. They are expected to comment on the MLB All Star Game coming to the city for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

