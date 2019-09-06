Watch Press of Atlantic City Meteorologist Joe Martucci live at 12:45 p.m. Friday as he informs you on what to expect from Dorian going into the rest of the day.
The stream will be shared on The Press' and Joe's Facebook accounts. Viewers are encouraged to ask questions about Dorian and the upcoming weekend.
Dorian will make its closest approach to South Jersey on Friday night, passing about 200 miles to the southeast of Cape May. Winds will continue to strengthen into the day. Spotty power outages will be in the realm of possibility at the shore. The region will also be inundated with coastal flooding during two high tide cycles between Friday and Saturday.
Hurricane Dorian could cause erosion issues for some coastal communities, some of which have…
Life threatening seas will be present. A rip current statement and a high surf advisory are in effect. Out over the open waters, a tropical storm warning is in place.
