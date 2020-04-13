Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be live, below, and on Facebook at 3:50 p.m. to discuss a line of severe storms that will be moving into New Jersey. Joe will also discuss damage reports and winds.
Watch live update on Monday's stormy weather at 3:50 p.m.
