Florence is slowing down dramatically on it's approach to landfall on the North Carolina - South Carolina coast. You can keep track of the storm up and down the coast with webcams, here.
Order runs from north to south, after the 7-day video and hurricane path.
Virginia Beach, V.A.
Corolla, N.C.
Kitty Hawk, N.C.
Cape Fear, N.C.
Myrtle Beach and Sullivan's Island, S.C.
From outer space
Radar, winds and cloud cover can be found by going to the weather page.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.