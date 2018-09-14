The Latest: Florence downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence off the eastern coast of the United States on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. (NOAA via AP)

 The Associated Press

Florence is slowing down dramatically on it's approach to landfall on the North Carolina - South Carolina coast. You can keep track of the storm up and down the coast with webcams, here. 

Order runs from north to south, after the 7-day video and hurricane path. 

Virginia Beach, V.A.

Corolla, N.C.

Kitty Hawk, N.C.

Cape Fear, N.C.

Myrtle Beach and Sullivan's Island, S.C.

From outer space

Radar, winds and cloud cover can be found by going to the weather page

