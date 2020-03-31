It's gray, gloomy day, again in South Jersey. Meteorologist Joe Martucci does say brighter times are ahead, but coastal flooding may come with that.
Breaking
top story
WATCH: March 31 Afternoon Forecast
Most Popular
-
'I really felt like I was dying,' says Atlantic County man who tested positive for COVID-19
-
South Jersey police enforce governor's stay at home mandate, many residents already heeding warnings
-
Mass layoffs begin at Atlantic City casinos
-
Why NJ and Cape May County are reporting different COVID-19 case totals
-
Bridgeton resident first area COVID-19 related death
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
WATER RESTORATION SPECIALIST INTERIOR/EXTERIOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PAINTING · POWER W…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.