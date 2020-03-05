Dry weather holds Thursday but clouds from the northern edge of Friday's storm system are here. What will the storm bring? Meteorologist Joe Martucci breaks it all down.
Breaking
top story
WATCH: March 5 Afternoon Forecast
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City casino officials reassure guests over coronavirus concerns
-
Battle lines drawn in Ocean City over "dinner club" loophole to BYOB ban
-
Stone Harbor approves plan to hire full-time firefighter-EMTs
-
South Jersey, did you hear that? Loud noise shakes area Thursday morning
-
Luke Bryan to return to Atlantic City for beach concert this summer
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer and d…
Maximize Your Investment With A Certified Property Manager We Make it Easy to be a Landlord!…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.