Meteorologist Joe Martucci Headshot
JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

Meteorologist Joe Martucci was on The Press' Facebook Live Wednesday afternoon to talk about Florence and it's impacts to South Jersey. 

As of 8 a.m., Florence was a major, category 4 hurricane. Peak sustained winds are at 130 mph, with hurricane force winds extended out upwards of 70 miles from the eye. A direct strike to South Jersey will not occur. However, there will still be some indirect impacts that Joe will discuss. 

+2 
5AM Wednesday NHC Update

The 5 a.m. National Hurricane Center update has the storm at a category 4 hurricane. It will make landfall on the Carolina coast on Friday, slowly moving from there. 
+2 
TS Wind Probabilities

South Jersey has been mostly taken out of probabilities of tropical storm force winds. It is not just a 5 to 10 percent chance, mainly south of the Black Horse Pike. Image via the National Hurricane Center. 

You can submit questions to Joe ahead of time via his Facebook or Twitter pages. Joe will also answer questions during the broadcast.

Joe has written about Hurricane Florence all throughout the week. 

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

