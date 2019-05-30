Meteorologist Joe Martucci will again be tracking severe weather and answering your questions on Facebook Live at 5 and 7 p.m.
The stream will be shared on The Press' and Joe's Facebook accounts. In the event of a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning, Joe will stream live as well, even outside of these times.
Severe thunderstorms strike South Jersey on May 29, 2019
Press of Atlantic City readers caught the moments before a thunderstorm was about to strike their location. May 29, 2019 was the fourth day in a row with the risk for severe weather and the second day in a row with a tornado watch.
Two severe wind reports were seen in Fortescue and Commercial Township. No tornadoes touched down in the area.
Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties will be in a severe thunderstorm watch through 9 p.m. Thunderstorms will move east from Pennsylvania and Maryland into the evening. Damaging winds will be the main threat, with hail and tornadoes not ruled out. A flash flood watch is in effect through 10 p.m. for Ocean County as well.
Wednesday night saw two reports of severe wind gusts. One was just offshore of Fortescue, while another brought downed trees to the Laurel Lake section of Commercial Township. Tuesday night brought a funnel cloud to Fortescue, incidents of damage in western Cumberland County.
A waterspout was reported in Fortescue and scattered damage reports filled South Jersey as a…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.