Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci will host a Facebook Live show Wednesday at 8 a.m. to discuss the upcoming coastal storm. An system called an 'inverted' trough will bring a band of accumulating snow and rain to parts of Atlantic and Ocean county during the day. Snarling traffic and quick coverings of roads will be likely. 

The livestream will be hosted on The Press of Atlantic City's Facebook page. Viewers are encouraged to come with questions and Joe sorts out the nor'easter that will impact the region Thursday into Friday morning. 

In addition, you may follow Joe on Facebook or Twitter for more information. 

