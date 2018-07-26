Join Meteorologist Joe Martucci on The Press of Atlantic City's Facebook Live at 2 p.m. on Thursday as he previews the weather for the Lauv and CheatCodes beach concert. Following a string of unsettled days, will there be better conditions for the concert?
Joe will be joined by Ike Richman, of Live Nation to talk more about the second beach concert of the summer in the city. They will be in front of the massive stage built for the concert and help you get ready for the night ahead. The concert starts at 7:15 p.m.
Those of you heading to Atlantic City Thursday night for the beach concert will have a night…
The concert was originally scheduled to feature Demi Lovato. However, following her hospitalization from heroin on Tuesday, Live Nation replaced Lovato with CheatCodes as the headliner. Lauv, the original opener for Lovato, will still be opened.
The Press of Atlantic City has full coverage of the event. Photographers and reporters will be on the scene, capturing the action.
ATLANTIC CITY — The cancellation of Demi Lovato’s appearance at Thursday’s beach concert lef…
