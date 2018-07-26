Summer Beach Concert Sam Hunt
Buy Now

Crowds at the start of the concert. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

Join Meteorologist Joe Martucci on The Press of Atlantic City's Facebook Live at 2 p.m. on Thursday as he previews the weather for the Lauv and CheatCodes beach concert. Following a string of unsettled days, will there be better conditions for the concert? 

Joe will be joined by Ike Richman, of Live Nation to talk more about the second beach concert of the summer in the city. They will be in front of the massive stage built for the concert and help you get ready for the night ahead. The concert starts at 7:15 p.m.

The concert was originally scheduled to feature Demi Lovato. However, following her hospitalization from heroin on Tuesday, Live Nation replaced Lovato with CheatCodes as the headliner. Lauv, the original opener for Lovato, will still be opened. 

The Press of Atlantic City has full coverage of the event. Photographers and reporters will be on the scene, capturing the action. 

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.