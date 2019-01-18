Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci will host a Facebook Live Friday at 1:30 p.m. to talk about the upcoming weekend storm.
It will be a heavy, soaking rain for much of the time in South Jersey. Though there will be a few areas that see some wintry weather. Coastal flooding, strong winds and a flash freeze will all be likely, too.
The livestream will be hosted on The Press of Atlantic City's Facebook page. Viewers are encouraged to come with questions.
